Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) & JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Head-To-Head Survey

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) and JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and JATT Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -634.23% -59.91% -46.21% JATT Acquisition N/A -105.35% 6.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 1 0 2.00 JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gritstone bio and JATT Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gritstone bio presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.22%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gritstone bio and JATT Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $48.21 million 4.06 -$75.08 million ($1.40) -1.92 JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A

JATT Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone bio.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats JATT Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors comprising metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and shared neoantigen-positive tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. It has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About JATT Acquisition

(Get Rating)

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.