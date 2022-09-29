Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Head to Head Survey

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Metromile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $26.47 billion 0.45 $3.40 billion $16.98 27.98 Metromile $104.90 million 1.31 -$216.46 million ($1.81) -0.58

Analyst Ratings

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairfax Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fairfax Financial and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Metromile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus target price of $943.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.59%. Metromile has a consensus target price of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 95.24%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Metromile.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 2.54% 3.32% 0.73% Metromile -130.53% -57.64% -35.26%

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Metromile on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, sports apparel and accessories, housewares and home décors, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail business; and owns and operates holiday resorts. Further, the company provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services; originates, processes, and distributes pulses and staple foods; creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content; and provision of pet medical insurance and database services, as well as media and marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

