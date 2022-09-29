Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $256.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $290.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

