Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 940,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.