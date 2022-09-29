Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $89.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $69.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,930 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 998,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,535,000 after acquiring an additional 204,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

