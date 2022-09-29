Analysts Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) PT at GBX 867.20

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £47,760 ($57,709.04). In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Insiders acquired a total of 13,947 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,102 in the last ninety days.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 496.60 ($6.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 472.30 ($5.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 973.80 ($11.77). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 609.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 665.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Articles

