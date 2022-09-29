Analysts Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) PT at $26.90

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several brokerages have commented on UMH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $922.89 million, a P/E ratio of -41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

