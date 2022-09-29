Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 3,162.50

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,162.50 ($38.21).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Experian to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,661 ($32.15) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,760.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,706.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2,441.28. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($44.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

