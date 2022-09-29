EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.63.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 3.9 %

EQT stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

