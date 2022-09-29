Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $403.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $309.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.89. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

