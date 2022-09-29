accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $669.51

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.51 ($8.09) and traded as low as GBX 532 ($6.43). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 544 ($6.57), with a volume of 65,539 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £224.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,110.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 596.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 669.51.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

