Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Upwork has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,521 shares of company stock valued at $866,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

