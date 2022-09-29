Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 8.8 %

LSPD opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after buying an additional 1,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

