V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Short Interest Update

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 126,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C acquired 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,757,454.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C acquired 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,757,454.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano acquired 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.36 per share, with a total value of $1,009,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,579.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

V2X Stock Up 1.1 %

VVX opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.00. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $498.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.16 million. V2X had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About V2X

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.