V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Short Interest Update

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 126,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C acquired 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,757,454.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C acquired 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,757,454.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano acquired 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.36 per share, with a total value of $1,009,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,579.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
V2X Stock Up 1.1 %
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $498.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.16 million. V2X had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About V2X
V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
