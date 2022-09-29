Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ LUXA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Lux Health Tech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUXA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 749,994 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

