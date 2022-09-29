Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.80

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.80 and traded as low as $64.62. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 45,858 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.