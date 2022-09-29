Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.91

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.91 and traded as low as $15.28. Citizens shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 3,036 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Citizens Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $85.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Citizens as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

