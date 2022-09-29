Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aben Resources Price Performance

ABNAF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Aben Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

