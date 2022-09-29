The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.64

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.64 and traded as low as $16.03. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 30,064 shares.

The India Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

About The India Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The India Fund by 35.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in The India Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The India Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The India Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

