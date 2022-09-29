The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.64

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.64 and traded as low as $16.03. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 30,064 shares.
The India Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%.
Institutional Trading of The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The India Fund (IFN)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.