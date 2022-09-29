Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.33. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Global Acquisitions Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

About Global Acquisitions

(Get Rating)

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.