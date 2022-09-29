Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.33. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.
Global Acquisitions Stock Up 6.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.
About Global Acquisitions
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
