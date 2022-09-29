Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,405.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,405 ($16.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,280 ($15.47). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,317 ($15.91), with a volume of 1,160 shares changing hands.

Churchill China Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,284.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,405. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £144.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,057.81.

Churchill China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Churchill China’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

