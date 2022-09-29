Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Up 90.3% in September

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,865,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Landsea Homes stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.