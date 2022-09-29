Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.39

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.39 and traded as low as $19.58. Independent Bank shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 56,433 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBCP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $416.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

