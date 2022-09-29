Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

