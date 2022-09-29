Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.