New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
NYMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.71.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.71. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
