Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

FWRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD opened at $93.29 on Monday. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Forward Air by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

