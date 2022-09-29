Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday.

BN stock opened at €48.47 ($49.45) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($73.60). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.14.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

