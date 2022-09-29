Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) vs. Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Head-To-Head Review

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,613.39% -29.25% -27.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 939.14 -$2.58 billion -1.45 -10.50 Electrameccanica Vehicles $2.10 million 71.73 -$41.33 million ($0.58) -2.19

This table compares Lucid Group and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electrameccanica Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lucid Group and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 2 7 0 2.45 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of 29.88, indicating a potential upside of 96.29%. Given Lucid Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Risk and Volatility

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucid Group beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 17 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

