NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) vs. 3M (NYSE:MMM) Critical Contrast

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -100.04% -63.38% -32.87% 3M 11.83% 39.11% 12.24%

Risk & Volatility

NeuroPace has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 2 0 2.25 3M 3 9 1 0 1.85

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroPace and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

NeuroPace presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 196.55%. 3M has a consensus target price of $147.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.01%. Given NeuroPace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than 3M.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and 3M’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million 1.83 -$36.08 million ($1.77) -1.88 3M $35.36 billion 1.84 $5.92 billion $7.16 15.96

3M has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

3M beats NeuroPace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers food safety indicator solutions; health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

