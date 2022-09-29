Comparing Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TIM and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 3 0 3.00 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

TIM presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.53%. Given TIM’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

This table compares TIM and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.62 $547.96 million $1.06 10.55 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.11 $229.04 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 13.92% 7.69% 3.91% Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart intercom, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services. It also offers antivirus solutions; Wi-Fi 2.0 platform; corporate TV's; virtual BX; toll-free calling 8-800; Game-RT-X routers; IT solutions for municipal solid waste management; video surveillance services; and VDI/VDC and cyber security services. In addition, the company offers NVIDIA, a cloud gaming service; Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; R&D; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; telecommunication and IT consulting; and engages in leasing of equipment, communication equipment manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

