MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $8,679,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3,667.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

