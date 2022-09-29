Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $334.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $317.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,565,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,095,000 after buying an additional 88,793 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,707,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,424,000 after buying an additional 193,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

