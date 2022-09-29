ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded ProFrac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Johnson Rice started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.42.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Performance

PFHC opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

ProFrac Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.