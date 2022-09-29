Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Decreases By 76.2%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 458,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.7 days.

ZTE stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZTE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

