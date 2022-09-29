Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $390.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Paycom Software Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $341.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

