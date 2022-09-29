Head to Head Review: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LTC Properties and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14 Veris Residential 0 2 0 0 2.00

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. Veris Residential has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.39%. Given Veris Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $155.32 million 9.70 $55.86 million $2.32 16.03 Veris Residential $329.32 million 3.16 -$119.04 million ($0.53) -21.53

This table compares LTC Properties and Veris Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Veris Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 57.49% 12.11% 6.09% Veris Residential -10.63% -2.37% -0.78%

Summary

LTC Properties beats Veris Residential on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

