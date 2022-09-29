Financial Survey: Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -97.23% N/A -55.87% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -32.95% -29.28%

Risk & Volatility

OptiNose has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

44.7% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of OptiNose shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OptiNose and Enlivex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $74.65 million 3.97 -$82.30 million ($1.09) -3.27 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.47 million ($1.44) -2.93

Enlivex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlivex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OptiNose and Enlivex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

OptiNose presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.81%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.45%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than OptiNose.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It is also developing OPN-019 that combines liquid EDS device with an antiseptic. The company has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail; and Inexia Limited to develop, manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

