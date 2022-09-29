PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,293,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $4,343,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

