Head-To-Head Comparison: Mativ (NYSE:MATV) versus Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Mativ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Dragons Paper $9.30 billion 0.32 $1.07 billion N/A N/A Mativ $1.44 billion 0.51 $88.90 million $2.47 9.53

Nine Dragons Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Dragons Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nine Dragons Paper and Mativ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Nine Dragons Paper pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mativ pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Mativ pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Mativ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mativ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nine Dragons Paper has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Mativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A Mativ 4.91% 13.90% 3.90%

Summary

Mativ beats Nine Dragons Paper on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Dragons Paper

(Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp products. It also distributes its products in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services. It serves healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation, and filtration end-markets. The EP segment produces various cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for the tobacco industry. It also produces non-tobacco papers for various applications, such as energy storage and industrial commodity paper grades. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.