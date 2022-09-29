Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.31.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
