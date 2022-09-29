Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE ARES opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 140,443 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

