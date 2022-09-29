Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.22. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $174.14. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

