Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Given New GBX 700 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WPLCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wise in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wise from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Wise Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTC:WPLCF opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.99. Wise has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

