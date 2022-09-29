Evercore ISI Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $51.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.47.
Ventas Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
