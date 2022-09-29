XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMAP opened at $24.87 on Thursday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

