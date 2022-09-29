Evercore ISI Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $31.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.