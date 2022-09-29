Evercore ISI Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $48.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.
UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.
UDR Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of UDR
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.