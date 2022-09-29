Evercore ISI Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $48.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of UDR

About UDR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of UDR by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.