WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,290

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group initiated coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $908.57.

WPP opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in WPP by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 142,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WPP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 114,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

