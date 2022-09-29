WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,290

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group initiated coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $908.57.
WPP Stock Up 2.0 %
WPP opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.