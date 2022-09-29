Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VZLA. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$2.65 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 7.4 %

Vizsla Silver stock opened at 1.16 on Tuesday. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of 0.91 and a one year high of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.04 by 0.02. Equities analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vizsla Silver stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.62% of Vizsla Silver worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

