TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $86.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.16% from the stock’s current price.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

NYSE:TRU opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $120.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 141.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 82.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,483,000 after buying an additional 534,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

